Kannada Bigg Boss Contestant Chaithra Kottur Marriage Courts Controversy

Former Bigg Boss contestant Chaitra Kotur got married to a businessman, Nagarjun. She was in courtship with Nagarjun for the past few years and the duo entered into a wedlock at a temple in the presence of their family members. The marriage was a low key affair.



We hear that they got married in a simple ceremony because of the prevailing Corona restrictions. Nagarjuna is into real estate and construction business. Chaitra Kotur, who had participated in Bigg Boss Season 7, was seen recently in TV serials and an Album song.

Chaitra is also a writer of stories and screenplays. She was seen in full glamour in the album song "Hudugaru thumba olleyavaru" which received a lot of love from music lovers.

But surprisingly we have another version of this Chitra's marriage story. We hear from sources that on the same evening of her marriage day (March 28), Chaitra and her husband had to come to Kolar's women police station. The story goes that Nagarjun was not interested in this marriage! We hear that even his family members were against this marriage. It is said that Nagarjun had to succumb to the pressure of some groups and had to tie the knot as he was locked and forced to marry Chaitra Kotur.

The family members of Nagarjun who hail from Mandya, visited Chaitra Kotur's house at Kurubara Pete in Kolar district and have raised a dispute about this marriage. They have also lodged a complaint at Kolar women's police station. When both were called to the police station, Nagarjun was bent upon refusing the marriage, it is learnt.

But Chaitra Kotur is said to be firm about marrying Nagarjun as she likes him. However, Chaitra Kotur is yet to speak to the media regarding this episode.