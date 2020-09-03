Kannada film 'Maya Bazar 2016' to get a Tamil makeover

Noted Tamil director Sundar C is turning producer with the remake of the crime- comedy Kannada film 'Maya Bazar 2016' which was released in February last and hit the bull's eye in Sandalwood. The film is to be directed by one of Sundar's assistants and is likely to feature two heroes – Shaam and Prasanna – in the lead. It is proposed to be a quickie, low-budget venture.

Wikipedia says the original film starring Raj B. Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj and Chaithra Rao, is about demonetisation in Kannada, and revolves around an honest police officer and a small-time conman, who end up crossing paths when they both are need of money. It is already available on a leading OTT platform since April this year.

Over the past few decades, Kannada film industry has invariably picked up hit Tamil, Telugu, Hindi films to remake it for their market and has struck gold, more often than not. In the past decade, there have been many reverse flows, which has made Sandalwood carve a niche for itself as content creators and providers for a bigger market in its neighbourhood. With demonetisation a hot political topic, the theme would surely have a connect with the Tamil film audiences, opine industry watchers.