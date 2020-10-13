Kannada Music Director Rajan No More

Famous Sandalwood music director Rajan passed away in Bengaluru. He was 85 years old. He, along with his brother, Nagendra were reputed music composers in sandalwood and the duo has composed music for more than 375 films.

The director who breathed his last at his residence was suffering from indigestion for the last two days. "He was healthy and taking online music classes. He passed away at 11 pm on Sunday night" said his son R Ananth Kumar. The duo Rajan and Nagendra were called Kalyanji Anandji of Kannada cinema. They composed music for about 200 kannada movies and rest in Telugu, Tamil, Tulu, and Sinhalese languages.

Nagendra died in the year 2000 at the age of 65. The duo made their debut in movies during 1952, through a film called "Soubhagya Lakshmi" and continued their successful music journey in cinemas for about forty years. Rajan's death has brought an end to a golden era of soulful music.

Kannada fans keep singing their songs even today in competitions and elsewhere. Rajan and Nagendra were at the acme of their popularity between 1970 and 1980. The duo was famous for their duets in cinemas which were mostly sung by SP Balasubramanyam and S Janaki. The credit for this singing pair to become a household name in Karnataka goes to these directors. Rajan later started a music school by name saptha swaranjali in Bangalore and spent the evening of his life teaching music to his disciples.

Most of the evergreen hits in Kannada movies were composed by Rajan and Nagendra and continues to ring in Kannada fans' ears even today. We pray for this music mastreo's soul to rest in peace.