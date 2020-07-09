Kannada television star commits suicide

Karnataka: Following Bollywood star hero Sushanth Singh Rajput, another entertainer from the entertainment industry is beyond the blanket. Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda committed suicide in his home town Mandya in Karnataka state.

Susheel Gowda, who was in the thirties, acquired fame after acting in the romantic TV series Anthapura. According to sources, Susheel killed himself yesterday. The exact reason for his suicide has not been reported yet. The news of her sudden demise has moved on social media platforms. His family, friends in the industry had shocked knowing the actor's death.

Other than acting, Susheel Gowda was a fitness trainer and a model. Susheel was trying to establish himself in the Kannada film industry. He played the role of a powerful cop in the Kannada movie Salaga which is on sets. Duniya Vijay played the lead role in the film. After hearing the news of the actor's death, Duniya Vijay on his Facebook page has posted, "When I first saw him I thought he is hero material. He has left us too soon.

Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of Coronavirus people fear, people are losing faith because they don't have a job which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis."

Director of the serial Anthpura, Aravind Koushik on his Facebook page posted "Felt very sad after hearing the news that Susheel Gowda is no more. Rest in Peace."

Actor Amita Ranganath, who had shared screen space with Susheel, also took to social media and wrote, "I got the news from my friend. I still can't believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft-hearted person who never loses his cool. It's been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry."