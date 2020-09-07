X
Kavitha Reddy apologises to Samyuktha Hegde

Bengaluru: After facing backlash for her alleged outrageous comments and accusation of moral policing against Kannada actor, Samyuktha Hegde, the Congress leader and activist Kavitha Reddy has released a statement on Sunday evening, in which she has apologised for losing her temper.

"The incident has been blown out of proportion. I have stated my version of the incident. I still owe an unconditional apology for losing my temper. I have always opposed moral policing and would make regressive comments. The ugly incident should not have happened nor it should be made political or called moral policing," Reddy said.

­Reddy has said that she was by the Walkers and Guard at Agara Lake saying that some three girls have been playing music and dancing and there were repeated complaints on why it was allowed daily in the park.




