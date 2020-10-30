Kichcha Sudeep Bats For Kannada Cinema, Culture 

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep Charitable Trust had organised state level essay competition. More than 300 students had participated in this competition and the winner in this competition has been announced.

Kannada actor Sudeep has congratulated the winner. The subject was "Kannada Cinema and Kannada Culture". "My congratulations to all 304 participants of this state level essay competition," said the actor.

"Kannada Cinema and Kannada Culture are in my breath. First become a human being," thus tweeted Sudeep. Apurva K M has won the first prize in the competition which was organised by Kichcha Sudeep Charitable organisation. Bhavya K B and Chandana have won second and third prize respectively. A cash prize of twenty, fifteen, and ten thousand rupees will be given to the winners of first, second, and third prize respectively. Totally about 304 students had participated in this competition.