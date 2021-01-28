Kichcha Sudeep Gets Rousing Reception in Dubai

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep was given a grand reception at the Dubai International Airport on January 27. The actor who arrived at Dubai Airport was welcomed as per Dubai's culture. The photos and videos of Sudeep's arrival at the airport have gone viral on social media.

The actor was greeted with garland, bouquets, and a special gift. On the occasion of the actor's completion of 25 years in the film industry, a large cutout of Sudeep will be displayed on Dubai's landmark structure Burj Khalifa which is the world's highest building. Even the title poster of Vikranth Rona will also be displayed on the same building.

This program will be held on January 31 morning and will be relayed live on Kichcha creations YouTube channel. In view of Corona restrictions, Sudeep is said to have reached four days early in Dubai. The shooting of Vikranth Rona directed by Anup Bhandari which was earlier named as "Phantom" has been completed and is getting ready for release. This movie is bankrolled by Jack Manju and to celebrate Sudeep's completion of 25 years this programme is being arranged.

On his return, Kichcha Sudeep will start shooting for Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. The actor recently shot for the promo of the Kannada TV reality show. The names of the contestants who will take part in the latest season of Bigg Boss is yet to be revealed.