Mana Mechida Hudugi Sudharani Shares Throwback With Shivanna

When hattrick hero Shivarajkumar's Mana Mechida Hudugi released, not only the movie became a blockbuster but even the songs became a super hit. The songs were chartbusters in those days are among the golden melodies.

The movie directed by MS Rajashekar featured Shivanna, Sudharani, Sundar Krishna Urs and Papamma in key roles. The family drama with a romantic twist got good reception from the audience and the songs from the movie were much talked about and sung in every antakshari session. One among the songs was Gowramma Ninna Ganda Yaramma which was often played on All India Radio, the only source for music in those days.

Sudharani has posted a throwback picture from the sets of Mana Mechida Hudugi which also has the actress mom in the frame. Have a look at sudharani's insta post...

Mana Mechida Hudugi released in the year 1987 and had music scored by popular Kannada musician Upendra Kumar.