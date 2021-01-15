No OTT Release For Salaga, Watch It In Theatres: Duniya Vijay

Sandalwood movie "Salaga" directed by Duniya Vijay has completed its production and is ready for release. Duniya Vijay is making his debut as a director in this movie together with showing his acting prowess.

The movie, which is produced by K P Srikanth has Duniya Vijay, Dhananjay, Sanjana Anand and others in the star cast. The team is hesitant to release this movie in theatres right now due to the 50 percent occupancy rule.

The release of the movie Salaga is getting delayed due to apprehensions over people coming to theatres. They are in a dilemma if people would come to theatres or not. Now, we are seeing more movies hitting theatres one by one. The latest being Tamil movie Master and Eeswaran, Telugu movies KRACK and Red.

Now, speculation is rife over the release of "Salaga" in theatres. People are wondering if the makers would opt for an OTT release considering the losses caused by 50% occupancy in theatres. But Sandalwood director and actor Duniya Vijay has cleared the air about this confusion. The actor has said that this movie would never get released on OTT.

"This is my first directorial movie. I want people to watch it only in theatres. Hence we won't come to OTT," thus has confirmed Duniya Vijay during a live interaction with fans on facebook recently. "Salaga" is all set to release in theatres soon. If everything goes as planned, the movie will get released in theatres by the end of January or in the beginning of February says Vijay.

"Our producer is in talks with Exhibitors, distributors, and others. If there is a good coordination, movies can get released fast, says Duniya Vijay. 'Salaga' title song would be released on A2 Music Youtube channel on January 20 which happens to be Duniya Viji's birthday.