Now, Sharmiela Mandre tests positive for Coronavirus

Bengaluru: Kannada actor-producer Sharmiela Mandre, who met with an accident in April this year, revealed that she and her family members have tested for the coronavirus with mild symptoms. They are all under home isolation and are undergoing doctor prescribed treatment.



"Hi everybody. Me and a few of my family members have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to be in home isolation. I have quarantined myself and going through the prescribed treatment as per my doctor's advice," Sharmiela tweeted.

Sharmiela is not the only actor from the Sandalwood film industry to have contracted the infection. Earlier, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Dhruva Sarja and his wife Aishwarya Arjun were among those who had tested positive. She were discharged from various hospitals after complete recovery.

Sharmiela made her acting debut in 2007 with Kannada film Sajni. She later appeared in several films, including Navagraha, Swayamvara, Mirattal and Kevvu Kekka. She also dabbled as a producer with Tamil film Evanakku Engeyo Matcham Irruku, a remake of Telugu comedy Guntur Talkies. Two of her Tamil productions Sandakkari and Naanum Single Thaan are awaiting release.

She had courted several controversies in the recent past. A couple of months ago, Sharmiela met with an accident and escaped with minor injuries. The Sandalwood actress came in for criticism and was trolled for stepping out of her house when the entire state was under lockdown owing to the pandemic outbreak. She remained elusive to social media life since. Recently, her name was dragged into the drug controversy although she vehemently denied the same.



