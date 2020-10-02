Pavana Gowda to join 'Rudri' team again

Bengaluru: A film titled 'Gombegala Love', in recent years introduced quite a few newcomers as best actors and technicians to the Kannada film industry. The lead actress Pavana Gowda from 'Gombegala Love', is one among them who seems to have the knack of choosing the best stories for her career and also tasted success with her recent release Rudri. Now, after resuming work, Pavana Gowd has been in discussion with directors for a couple of projects, and announced that she is excited to be joining hands with the Rudri team again.



Rudri, directed by Badiger Devendra, has attracted many awards at international platforms even before its release. This is another reason that the actor is keen to be associated with the director for yet another interesting story. Also, it was earlier reported that Rudri was not just a film for Pavana Gowd but was lifetime performance because the making of Rudri itself was a challenge.

According to sources close to the actress, Pavana Gowda was involved in a lot of research into the story during the coronavirus lockdown period for almost four to five months and now Pavana with Rudri team, back with a new untitled project. It is said that only an official announcement will be made by the team with a poster release. The team is planning to reveal more details of the film, and specifically about Pavana's role.

Apart from this new project, Pavana Gowda is also looking forward to The Mysore Diaries, Toothu Madike and Kali Veera, which are almost ready for a release too. Pavana awaits the shooting of a pending song for film 'Mehabooba' for which the team were supposed to go to Mysore and Agra to shoot. The actor will also be seen in Vinod Prabahakar's 'Fighter', which is another new project to be rolled out soon.