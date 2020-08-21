People Think I Can't Be Hero Because I Am Black: Duniya Vijay

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay wants to have a makeover with different roles in each film to satisfy the artiste in him. He also wants to change the perceptions of people about him who think that he is uneducated and wants to remove that misconception. "I have a degree in Arts from Mysore University and I have also done a certificate course in Library sciences. I also keep myself updated about current affairs," says the actor.

The actor admits that he doesn't look like a hero and people think he can't do more films because of his skin colour and his speaking accent. "My fans identify themselves with my skin tone and it has become a blessing in disguise. Hence, I choose such scripts which conforms with that identity like "Dana Kaayonu". But I want to reach out and impress all the stratas of society including the class audience. I am striving to reach that layer and it may take some time," says the actor. Now, Duniya Vijay is all geared up for his directorial movie 'Salaga'. "Most of the sequences in this movie are similar to what happened in my life but it is not my biopic, parhaps that is the reason I wanted to helm this project," adds Duniya Vijay.

Salaga is a story about people who migrated to Bangalore and how they are treated here. Duniya Vijay's Salaga us one of the most awaited movies in Sandalwood. The movie directed by the lead actor himself stars Sanjana Anand, Dhananjay, Yash Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in lead roles. The movie is produced by KP Srikanth.