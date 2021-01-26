Pogaru Will Be Evergreen Like Vishnuvardhan's Nagarahaavu: Dhruva Sarja

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja has detailed about cause for the undue delay in release of the movie "Pogaru".

There are enough reasons for taking three years to produce this movie. When an actor wants to give some thing he must have the support of the producer and director. I was able to get such a team. It took a lot of time to become slim and then to become fat again.... You will get exclusive content in this movie.... This movie has enough shades....this is mainly a family entertainer which can be watched by people of all ages. When you watch first show on the first day, you will forget that you have taken three years to do this movie, said the actor.

It is very difficult to gain the confidence of people. When you do a movie according to your whims and fancies, you will feel guilty to tell people that the movie has come out well. Hence we have done this movie after availing enough time. The aim of all artists is to reach out to the audiences and they do anything and everything to achieve it. When an artist has this thought in his mind, he won't find it hard. He would do it with passion. It is necessary to build a good foundation to build anything. Let people understand what is Dhruva. Later let us do films one after another. People have not forgotten the movie 'Nagara Haavu' even today, because of its quality and the portrayal of characters. They have done this wonderful movie during those olden days itself. Cinema will be there even when you are not there, signs off Dhruva.

Bankrolled by BK Gangadhar and directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru is a big budget movie which will be released in multiple languages. The movie stars Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna, Kai Greene and Mayuri Kayatari in key roles. Arjun Janya and Chandan Shetty (of Kannada Bigg Boss fame) have scored the music which is already a hit. The Kharabu song which was releases during the Coronavirus pandemic times is a chartbuster.