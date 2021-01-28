Police Have Caught Small Fishes, Sharks Are Out There: Indrajit Lankesh On Drugs Case

The Central Crime Branch has once again summoned Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh in connection with a drug racket case. Earlier also, Indrajit Lankesh had attended enquiry at the CCB office. It is worth mentioning here that Indrajit had said that he knew about all the actors who were addicted to drugs in sandalwood, and that he was willing to give a list of those people. Hence Indrajit was summoned earlier for inquiry.

Now, people are inquisitive as Indrajit Lankesh is called after the release of Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani, the two main accused in the drugs racket on bail. A few days ago, during the promotion of his movie 'Shakeela', Indrajit had told the media that he is not satisfied with the CCB investigations into the drugs case. He had even demanded to know why only actresses were arrested and not actors who are addicted to drugs.

Now, it is said that CCB has summoned the director to question this controversial statement of his. Indrajit has said that he would attend the Inquiry at CCB office. Both the main accused Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani are out on bail. We also hear that the Indrajit inquiry did not happen today as the concerned officer was deputed elsewhere on duty. Hence the director was asked to come some other day for another round of grilling session on the date that would be informed to him. Indrajit who was speaking to the media regarding drugs racket said that he has been cooperating with the CCB regarding the case for several months now and he would continue to do so. "Police have captured only a few small fishes but they are yet to catch big sharks," said Indrajit Lankesh.

CCB police have already seized drugs and Ganja worth crores and have arrested some drug peddlers including some Nigerians. This explains how big the network of drug rackets is, says Indrajit.