Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

Renowned Kannada TV presenter, host and small screen actor, Sanjeev Kulkarni passed away. As per reports he had taken ill and was being treated for the same for the last 15 days. It is learnt that Kulkarni was being treated for a cardio-related ailment for some time now at the Narayana Hrudalaya in Bengaluru. He was put in the critical care unit. Kulkarni passed away as the treatment failed to work on him.

Kannada TV host and actor Sanjeev Kulkarni was a talented actor who had even worked in several TV serials. He became a household name after his viewers' letter based show Demandappo Demandu on ETV Kannada.

The mortal remains of Sanjeev Kulkarni were cremated at the crematorium near TR Mill in Chamarajpet this morning.