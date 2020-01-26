Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Sandalwood

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More
Highlights

Renowned Kannada TV presenter, host and small screen actor, Sajeev Kulkarni passed away.

Renowned Kannada TV presenter, host and small screen actor, Sanjeev Kulkarni passed away. As per reports he had taken ill and was being treated for the same for the last 15 days. It is learnt that Kulkarni was being treated for a cardio-related ailment for some time now at the Narayana Hrudalaya in Bengaluru. He was put in the critical care unit. Kulkarni passed away as the treatment failed to work on him.

Kannada TV host and actor Sanjeev Kulkarni was a talented actor who had even worked in several TV serials. He became a household name after his viewers' letter based show Demandappo Demandu on ETV Kannada.

The mortal remains of Sanjeev Kulkarni were cremated at the crematorium near TR Mill in Chamarajpet this morning.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in Suryapet
NGRI chief scientist Nagesh identifies the earthquake center in...
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56, Shanghai Devastated
Coronavirus Claims 15 more lives- Death toll rises to 56,...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More26 Jan 2020 8:25 AM GMT

Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More

HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Tanhaji Beats Hindi Blockbusters In 3rd Weekend
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna
Saiyami Kher to star in Nagarjuna's Wild Dog


Top