Prashanth Neel Sings Praises Of Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru

Famous Sandalwood director of KGF fame, Prashanth Neel has given full marks to the recently released movie "Pogaru".

The director, who has called this as a milestone, has immensely lauded the passion and love of actor Dhruva Sarja towards his craft, besides appreciating the performance of Rashmika Mandanna in "Pogaru".

While stating about Dhruva's efforts, the director has said "The passion you have for cinema, the preparations and the sacrifice you have made to portray your character is amazing. You deserve the success of this movie," said Prashanth Neel.

Prashanth has congratulated the entire team in this regard. Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Pogaru" directed by Nanda Kishore was released on February 19 and it has amassed about 30 crores during the first week of its release.

After there were objections over several scenes in the film from the Karnataka Brahmana Vedika, the movie was re-censored after due editing and was released again. Now, the movie continues to be run to packed houses. Dhruva, who was speaking during the success meet of this movie, has spoken about the controversy making the rounds. He said that there was no need to blow the matter out of proportion as the team had no deliberate intentions to hurt the Brahmin community, and it was just an attempt to show that character effectively.