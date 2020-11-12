Priyanka bags another horror film role

BENGALURU: Actresses Priyanka Upendra who has gained attention from audience with her previous film of the same genre, is all set to be part of another hair-raising film, titled Khaimara, which will mark the Sandalwood debut of Tamil director Gautam VP. The director made his debut with the Tamil film, 7 Naatkal starring Shakti P Vasu.

According to the sources, Khaimara is going to be a big budget film with a lot of graphic works.

Gautam's father and script writer P Vimal is said to be penning the story for Khaimara. Vimal is the brother of well-known director P Vasu. The team officially launched its title and lead characters on Wednesday. Priyanka will be sharing screen space with popular south Indian actress Priya Mani and Chaya Singh. Khaimara also brings Tamil actor-filmmaker V Mathiyalagan into Kannada cinema.

Speaking to The Hans India, Priyanka Upendra says, "This is a very different subject which makes the audience thrilled. I liked the team because the way of presenting the story will be completely different and also in this movie, I will be sharing screen with Priya Mani and Chaya Singh which is an added advantage for the movie. We have launched a motion poster and it gives us the glimpse of the quality of work of the director. I am very excited to work with this project because of the star cast and crew, we will be having lots of graphics in the movie. The designers have worked for yet-to-be released RRR and Baahubali. This psychological thriller will definitely be a complete package".

The source close to the unit says, "Khaimara is based on the women-centric psychological thriller with horror element that set in the 60s as well as in modern time.

All three have characters that showcase them in very different avatars. Khaimara team claims that the narrative will be unique to Sandalwood and will give audience edge-of-the-seat experience."

Vishnu Ramakrishna is the cinematographer while music will be composed by Guru Kiran. The source close to the unit says, the shooting is expected to begin from November 17 and Khaimara unit is planning to shoot the film extensively in Bengaluru and Coorg.