Puneeth Rajkumar Walking in Father's Footsteps: Duniya Vijay

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's movie will be released on April 1 in Kannada and Telugu languages. A few recently released movies like Dhruva Sarja's "Pogaru" and Darshan starrer movie "Roberrt" has given momentum to the Sandalwood box office, during this Covid crisis.



This shows the love of movie buffs towards Kannada movies and it has given assurance that the producers can go ahead with production of big budget movies. Actor Duniya Vijay has sent his best wishes to the team of "Yuvarathnaa" on this occasion through Facebook.

"Dr Rajkumar's movies are known content related to family stories. Even his son has followed suit starring in family movies like "Rajakumara" in combination with Santosh Anandaram. It can be recalled that "Milana" was also in line with such family sentiment stories.

The trailer of "Yuvarathnaa" gives the indication that it is going to give an effective narration of a good subject. It appears that Dolly Dhananjay has given good performance in this movie. I am confident that Kannada fans will embrace this movie for these reasons. All the best to Yuvarathnaa team. Please follow Covid norms, wear masks , and watch the movie in theatres," thus has appealed Duniya Vijay.



Meanwhile, Duniya Vijay starrer "Salaga" will mark his debut direction and will hit the Screens on April 15. The movie is bankrolled by K P Srikanth. This movie has music by Charan Raj. Dhananjay, Sanjana Anand, and others can be seen in the star cast.