Puneeth's Yuvarathnaa Released On OTT A Week After Theatrical Release

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar had to face an unexpected question in a press meet organised by Amazon Prime. He was asked when he would act in Tamil movies. It may be recalled that his father Dr Rajkumar had vowed only to work in Kannada movies. Even Puneeth Rajkumar has never acted in any other languages other than Kannada. Just that his latest movie Yuvarathnaa was released in Telugu too, which is a first.

Puneeth has huge fan following in other states also. The power star replied to this question with all humility. "I have great respect for Tamil actors and technicians. I would love to act in Tamil movie provided the movie gets produced in both Kannada and Tamil languages."

When someone in the meet asked him to work in a Bollywood movie, he said that art has no boundaries. "I would like to act in Bollywood movies also and it need not be necessarily the lead role. If the character is good enough, I am willing to act," said the Kannada Power Star. Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer "Yuvarathnaa" was released last week in both Telugu and Kannada languages. Now, this movie has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 9. "Yuvarathnaa" will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions on Amazon Prime in the coming days. Several movies of Puneeth have been dubbed into other languages. Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar had played a guest role in the Telugu movie "Gowthami Putra Shaathakarni" starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Another famous Sandalwood actor Sudeep has acted in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil movies in addition to his kannada movies. The actor has a huge fan following in other states also. Now, we hear that Kichcha Sudeep will be acting in a Malayalam movie. It is said that the movie "Yuvarathnaa" has been sold to Amazon for a huge sum compared to KGF Chapter 2. Many fans are unhappy about the sale of "Yuvarathnaa" to Amazon within a week of its release.

However, the makers were forced to do so because of the 50pc theatre occupancy rule imposed by the Karnataka govt over rising cases of Coronavirus in the state.