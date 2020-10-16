Rachel David to make her Sandalwood debut with 'Love Mocktail 2'

Bengaluru: After the positive result that Krishna, popularly known as Darling Krishna, received with his directorial debut, Love Mocktail, he is now looking to take forward his success with a sequel. The director-actor, who wants to continue the on-screen romantic journey, is all geared up to start shooting for Love Mocktail 2, but Krishna managed to keep his fans guessing about the lead actress. But now it is officially announced that Rachel David, the Bengaluru girl who is a sensation in Malayalam films, is now ready to make her debut in Kannada with Darling Krishnaa's Love Mocktail sequel.



Rachel David, a model-turned-actress, who works in the Malayalam film industry and is well-kown for her movies like Oronnonnara Pranayakadha and Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. The sources close to the actress says that she was born and brought up in Bengaluru. Also, Rachel David is an alumni of Bishop Cotton Girls School, Christ Junior College and St. Joseph's College of Commerce, Bengaluru. Though Rachel David hails from Bengaluru, she has not been part of any Kannada films so far, except a commercial advertisement with Puneeth Rajkumar in recent years. She has always expressed her desire to act in one.

Her wish is set to be fulfilled soon. Krishna, who has worked out the story and film's dialogues for the sequel during the lockdown, is now ready for the shooting of Love Mocktail 2.

Love Mocktail featured Milana Nagaraj and Amrutha Iyengar. Krishna has retained certain characters, like Vijay played by Abhilash, Sushma played by Kushi Achar and Adi, which was portrayed by himself for the sequel. However, actors for the rest of the roles for the sequel are still under suspense. The first part was jointly produced by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, and the same will be continued for the sequel too. It will have music composed by Raghu Dixit, and cinematography and editing by Sri CrazyMindz.

Love Mocktail, which had a good run in theatres before the lockdown, did well on streaming platforms and became one of the most-viewed films on OTT. This success has made the team to re- release Love Mocktail in theatres on Friday.