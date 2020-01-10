Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana Inspires Infosys Narayana Murthy Meme

It's been over ten days since the release of the fantasy flick Avane Srimmannarayana but the talk surrounding the movie refuses to die down. In fact, the Rakshit Shetty movie is not only the first choice of people to watch but also a hotly talked about subject in Gandhinagar circles. Thanks to an impressive screenplay, out of the box storyline and stellar performance by actors, Avane Srimmannarayana is a massive hit. The film has kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket window ever since it theatres in the last week of Christmas.



Avane Srimmannarayana has also given rise to several memes that are doing the rounds on social media. But of all of them, I found this interesting. It appears even a businessman like Narayana who is the person behind India's top IT firms which has its presence in other countries too has not been spared in the meme. The Avane Srimmannarayana meme in question features Nandan Nilekani who left Infy to join UIDAI and NRN. The conversation goes something like Narayan Murthy confessing to Nilekani that he wished he was the CEO of Siemens. When Nilekani asks him why he's quick to say if that had been the case people would have said look there he's Siemen Narayana (pointing to the popularity of Avane Srimannarayana). This particular meme has gone viral and doing the rounds on social media.

Avane Srimmannarayana is a fantasy movie revolving around a treasure hunt in the ancient fictitious town called Amaravathi. The film features Shanvi Srivastav opposite Rakshit Shetty as the lead actress. Her performance is being hailed as her career best.

Avane Srimmannarayana is a Kannada movie being dubbed into Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film has received a good reception from all the the states. The movie is directed by Sachin Ravi.

Have you watched Avane Srimmannarayana yet? What are your thoughts? Let us know.