Ramesh celebrates birthday with ‘Rangu Rangu party

Bengaluru: Actor-director Ramesh Aravind is evergreen. The man, who has been in the film industry for three decades, has celebrated his birthday on Thursday with the song 'Rangu Rangu party iva'. It is a special gift for his upcoming film '100'. Ramesh Aravind lent his voice for the song after taking a break for many years.

Ramesh is popular for his work and has not slowed down when it comes to his energy or passion for cinema. The actor dons the role of a cop in the film 100, which is a remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. However, Ramesh says he has rewritten the script and introduced a new character to suit his story line.

"There is a birthday track in my upcoming directorial 100. , The team thought it is apt to release it on my birthday. The purpose of the song is to create a birthday anthem that can be played for anybody's birthday" Says Ramesh Aravind.

The team claims that 100 is a crime drama, is directed by Ramesh himself and the song, composed by Ravi Basrur.

The actor-director has always talked about his craving for new roles and he is now dabbling in a new genre. He has completed his new film 100 and is looking forward to the reopening of theatres, after which he will plan the release.

"There is no such birthday song in Kannada. So, I had this urge to make a song in Kannada. When the song was ready, music director Ravi Basrur insisted that I lend my voice to the song and finally it came out well. The film is ready but waiting for the government guidelines. Everything got delayed because of the pandemic," Ramesh said.

The film, produced by Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Productions, will be Ramesh Aravind's next to be released after Shivaji Suratkal. The actor will be seen as a cop in the movie that also stars Rachita Ram in the lead, along with Poorna and a host of other actors as well. DOP Sathya Hegde has worked behind the camera.

The actor revealed that he is giving a shot at sports genre as his next project. He claims that script has almost completed and will start the pre-production work in a few days.