Richa, Ramya join the ‘hoopla’ over Samyuktha’s sports bra row

Bengaluru: Kirik Party movie fame Samyuktha Hegde was ticked off by a group of people led by Congress leader Kavitha Reddy at the Agara Lake over the actress sports bra.

Samyuktha Hegde was practising 'hula hoop' at the park. The actress claimed that she was abused by Kavitha Reddy and the general crowd that gathered in the park. After Kavitha Reddy allegedly objected to Samyuktha's inappropriate attire, several film actors rallied around Samyuktha. The firm circles condemned Kavitha Reddy's attitude. Sandalwood queen and former MP Ramya and Bollywood actress Richa Chadha came in support of Hegde who shot a 16-minute video of the entire episode and posted it on on Instagram and Twitter accounts. Samyuktha Hedge said in her Instagram post, "After being in a democracy and following all the norms of social distancing, we were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy and the mob in Agara Lake for practising our hula-hoop while wearing sportswear. Despite being polite and trying to solve the problem, the lady hit my friend and used disparaging remarks about me and my friends."

Kavitha Reddy, however, denied the accusations of moral policing. "The women were playing loud music in the park and dancing. When the guard asked them to stop, they abused him. I only wanted them to apologise," she had said.

Reacting on the entire episode, Ramya said, "I watched the video. I am shocked and appalled at the way Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were treated. Whatever the reason may be, no one has the right to moral police/abuse or slander anyone. I also read Kavitha Reddy apology, name-calling is not done either, but one must have restraint. It's not easy. The fight against misogyny can only be fought if women come together. Incidents like these cannot, should not, happen. "

"Just because you think someone isn't dressed like they ought to, in your opinion, gives you no right to charge towards them or slap them. The world doesn't need more moral policing, especially not from sanctimonious aunties. Please behave. Respect is a two-way street" Richa Chadha said on her social media.

Kavitha Reddy accused the actor of a publicity stunt. I did not bother about Vikram Hegde trolls will I bother about Samyukta Hegde trolls ?? The minute I took a picture of her, one of the girls called me a bloody old b**** and that's when I got angry and went to confront her. I was instigated. Why should I be called names," Kavitha Reddy had asked.