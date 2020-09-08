Sandalwood Drug Mafia: CCB Arrests Kannada Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sandalwood actor Sanjjannaa Galrani got the shock of her life when her house at Indira Nagar was raided by CCB officials on September 8. In a latest development, the CCB Bengaluru took into custody Sanjjannaa Galrani after raiding her residence.

Eight CCB officers, who arrived in three vehicles in the morning searchedg her flat headed by inspector Puneeth, and inspector Anjumala. The CCB team which seized her laptops and cell phones are now questioning actor Sanjjanana.

It may be recalled that famous sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with drugs racket. Sanjjannaa Galrani who had pleaded innocent about this drug racket is now under CCB lens.

The CCB had already arrested Sanjjannaa's close aides Rahul Shetty and Prithvi Shetty, based on whose statements CCB conducted raided Sanjjannaa Galrani's house.

We are yet to hear about what all CCB has found at the actor's residence.