Sandalwood Drugs Mafia: Unfair To Target Film Industry Alone, Says Sumalatha

Senior Sandalwood actress and Member of Parliament, Sumalatha Ambareesh has urged the authorities not to target the cinema industry for the fault of a few people who are involved in the drug racket. She also said that such activities are happening in all the fields and it is not fair to target just the cinema industry.

After attending a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha about preparations for Dasara festival, the actor was answering questions regarding the arrest of two famous actresses of sandalwood and why only women in the industry were being targeted.

She said that she doesn't want to speak about matters about which she doesn't have details just for the sake of publicity and asked people to ask the people concerned, who are connected with it to get the details.

Not only in the cinema industry, the generation has changed in all the industries, she said. The older generation is not respected as before. People who are addicted to drugs find it very difficult to kick the habit. Drugs Racket is running in collaboration with drug peddlers, she said.

Sumalatha also went on wondering why we see only actresses' names being heard and only investigating officers has to come out with the names of other actors to know if they have any role in this racket.

Reacting to a statement from Shiva Rame Gowda, an ex-MP who had said that drug sales are rampant in NagaMangala, Sumalatha said one should not make blind assumptions in front of the media, instead they should come up with evidence and see the culprits are punished.

"Let us wait till the truth comes out. Investigations are in progress. Actors are in this industry from many generations but what is the percentage of people involved in the industry? They are exaggerating whatever happens in the cinema industry, it is not fair," said Sumalatha. She further added that "People are telling that these things are happening because there is no leadership, but leadership has nothing to do with this matter. These things keep happening regardless of the presence of any leaders hence don't target the cinema field alone," appealed actress Sumalatha.