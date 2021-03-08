Sandalwood Fans Fida Over Dhruva Sarja's New Look

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja who is known as the action prince in the Kannada film industry is upbeat about the success of his recently released movie "Pogaru".

Despite initial hiccups over some controversial scenes about Brahmins, the movie picked up threads to generate huge revenues in the box office. The movie was well received by the people of all languages. The actor, who had worked hard to give justice to his character was seen with his unique long hair style and beard in the movie.

The actor had maintained this getup for nearly about 3-4 years until the movie got released.

Now, Dhruva has resorted to a different hairstyle after changing his hairstyle twice. He looks handsome with his present hair do. His fans are assuming that this might be the new look for his next movie.

Recently, Dhruva Sarja had spent some quality time when he went on a vacation with his wife Prerana at Goa. Dhruva can be seen with his latest hairstyle holding a bouquet in his hand. His women fan followers have gone fidaa over Dhruva's new look on social media.

Recentlyz some of his photos clicked during his visit to Hanuman temple and photos of himself with his wife in the romantic mood during his visit to Goa have gone viral on social media.

While "Pogaru" is Dhruva Sarja's 4th movie his fifth movie "Dubari" will shortly go on floors. The script is said to be ready and other details about this movie is awaited.