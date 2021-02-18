Sandalwood pays tributes to SP Balasubramaniam

Sandalwood: In its first-ever attempt Colors Kannada channel joined hands with Sandalwood music directors and actors to pay rich tributes to legendary playback singer late SP Balasubramaniam. The programme was presided by Nadabrahma Hamsalekha.



It was themed on the songs he sang for Kannada films. As special guests SPB's son S P Charan and his sister Shailaja participated in the programme and enthralled the audience with their songs.

As a token of love and affection from Kannadigas towards SP Balasubramaniam, a souvenir book signed by Sandalwood actors was unveiled on the occasion. The book containing their memories with the late singer was presented to Charan by Colors Kannada channel. Crazy Star V Ravichandran and Hamsalekha recalled their association with the legendary singer. Hamsalekha tuned extempore music based on a fictitious film scene given by Ravichandran.

Charan and Shailaja sang popular songs sung by the late singer for various Kannada films. Music director and comedian Sadhu Kokila rendered a song wishing for rebirth of Balasubramaniam in Karnataka.

The gala event was attended by actors Rajesh, Srinath, Ravichandran, Doddanna, Anu Prabhakar, Girija Lokesh, Nenapirali Prem, Rockline Venkatesh, Vijay Raghavendra, Sharan and others. Singers M D Pallavi, Gurukiran, Sadhu Kokila, Vyasraj, Chinmay Athreya, Chethan, Archana Udupa and others performed at the event.

The musical extravaganza hosted by Srujan Lokesh will be telecast by Colors Kannada at 7.30 p.m. on February 21 and 22 and the same will played on Voot app later.