Shivanna Is Inspector RD Xavier In Cop Drama RDX

That Sandalwood star Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar is all set to don the Khakhee again is old news. He was last seen in the role of a police officer in...

That Sandalwood star Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar is all set to don the Khakhee again is old news. He was last seen in the role of a police officer in the movie Rustum which dis fairly well at the box office. Now, the news is that Shivanna's next movie is titled RDX. Now, don't jump at the name. It's no bomb story we are talking about here. The name RDX has some significance at least as far as the information received so far.

Shivanna's character in the much awaited movie is named RD Xavier so that explains why the movie is called RDX. The movie is directed by Ravi Arasuu and being bankrolled under the Satya Jothi films banner. The film will go to sets on a very special day. Yes, century star Shivarajkumar is all set to complete 34 years in the Kannada film industry. So, to mark this milestone event, the makers of Shivanna's next RDX have decided to start shoot of the movie on February 19 which marks the occasion.

The senior Kannada actor, eldest son of late matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, is currently busy with the shooting of a sequel Bhajrangi 2. The film is being directed by A Harsha who was earlier a choreographer. Coming back to Shivanna's cop drama RDX, Chandramouli is writing the lyrics of the song while Charan Raj has been roped in to score the music for the same.

