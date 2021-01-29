Shivanna Won't Act In Chiyaan Vikram Movie

It is learnt that Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar has pulled out from acting in a Tamil movie. A few days ago, the actor had said that he would be working in a Tamil movie.

Kannada Hat Trick hero Shivarajkumar was offered a pivotal role to work in a Chiyaan Vikram movie in Tamil. The actor was also enthusiastic about taking part in that movie directed by Karthik Subbaraju. But owing to non-availability of dates, Shivarajkumar is said to have backed off from the project. The actor is unable to provide dates for the Tamil movie. The actor is already committed to several Kannada movies and in order to fulfill those commitments, he has stepped back from this Tamil venture.

Earlier, Shivarajkumar is said to have heard the story of the movie from Karthik Subbaraju and had spoken about the story. "I have watched several movies of Karthik Subbaraju. The story he has narrated to me is also quite amazing. There are enough emotional scenes in this Cinema and I am eager to act in this movie," Shivarajkumar had stated earlier.

We hear that the actor has reluctantly refused this Tamil movie owing to lack of date adjustments. Shivanna had earlier appeared in a Telugu movie like Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Gowthami Putra Satakarni'. He had also acted in Ramgopal Varma's Telugu movie 'Killing Veerappan".

Now, Shivarajkumar starrer 'Bhajarangi 2' is ready for release. The shooting of the movie 'Shivappa' is in progress. Shivanna will be acting in a yet to be named movie directed by Ravi Gollapudi. Many unnamed movies are waiting in quéue for Shivarajkumar. Amidst these hectic shooting schedules, Shivanna had to step back from the Tamil project.