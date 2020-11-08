Shivanna's Movie Title Inspired From Dr Rajkumar's Sathya Harishchandra Song

It may be recalled that famous Sandalwood director Yogaraj Bhat's next venture was recently announced which has the combination of century star Shivarajkumar and dancing star Prabhudeva which has raised the expectations of Cinegoers.

Now, some more details of this movie about the title and story line have been revealed. The team has given the movie a temprary title "Kuladalli Keelyaavudu...". It remains to be seen if this is going to be the official title.

Yogaraj Bhat who has spoken about this project has said that he is delighted about the presence of Prabhudeva in this project. He confirmed that this movie production will take off after the completion of the current assignments of Shivarajkumar and the shooting of the movie 'Gaali Pata' which Yogaraj Bhat is directing.

Both two actors will be shown in the movie like never before in their careers, it is being said. The story line of this movie is set in the 1960-70. Further, the director has clarified that this story is not based on any real incidents.

The title of the movie has been picked from a song from Shivanna's father Dr Raj kumar's yesteryear hit movie "Sathya Harischandra". But the director says this title is given only for the time being and is yet to be finalized officially and added that this will be one of the big budget movies in his film career.

Shivarajkumar who is upbeat about this project has reacted positively ti the story. "Yogaraj Bhat has done a good story, he is going to depict both me and Prabhudeva in equal measures on the screen. I have read the script. The love aspect in the movie will give enough weightage to the movie and I am looking forward to working with Prabhudev and Yogaraj Bhat,"thus stated Shivarajkumar. Now, fans are waiting to see if Yogaraj Bhat brings out the same magic as that of his famous film "Mungaru Male" In this movie.