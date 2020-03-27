Shivrajkumar Calendar Fully Booked: No Shivanna Call Sheet For Sometime

Hattrick hero Shivarajkumar is one of the most talented actors in Sandalwood. The century star and the son of late actor Dr Rajkumar is one of the most sought after actors because he is one star who has no airs about himself. Also, he can pull off any role easily. He's a director's delight and hence is on every filmmaker's wishlist.

Now, we already told you that Tamil filmmaker Jacob Varghese will be directing Shivanna in the Kannada remake of the Tamil hit Asuran. The Kollywood movie was a super duper hit and even though Shivanna hasn't worked in a remake in the last 18 years, he is believed to have shown interest in the project. Although we do not know if the Sandalwood star said an yes to the project yet. Now, that's a story for another day.

But here's some news for the fans of Shivarajkumar. Shivanna's calendar seems to be booked for next two years. He has Bajrangi 2, RDX and now th Ausran Kannada remake in the pipeline. This simply means that a filmmaker may not be able to get the actor's call sheet for sometime now.

Let's see what happens.