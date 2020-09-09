Shivrajkumar sets example, his fans adopt zoo animals

Bengaluru: Sandalwood superstar ShivrajKumar had adopted an elephant named Parvati from the Mysuru Zoo. His fans have been the actor for his gesture. Taking a cue from the actor, his fans have come forward to adopt about 35 animals in the same Mysuru zoo for the period of one year.

Sources close to the actor confirmed that ShivrajKumar's fans adopted several animals including rhesus macaque, four-horned deer; peacocks and mandarin duck at the Mysore zoo. They donated Rs 89,000 for one year.

The Animal Husbandry Board and Mysuru Zoo authority thanked the fans. "it is good that popular actors have come forward to social cause and spread awareness among their fans. The zoo is thankful to the actor and his fans for the contribution towards the noble cause. This chain should spread as animal adoption is much needed," said a senior official from Mysuru zoo.

The 'Adoption of Animals' Scheme was launched in 2001 at Mysuru Zoo, popularly known as Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens. It has now become a novel programme for other zoos across the country to mop up its resources.

The scheme came as a breather for the zoo when it was closed for over 60 days due to COVID-19 lockdown. The funds were utilised for feeding captive birds and animals during the period.

So far, 4,600 people have adopted 5,895 birds and animals and fetched Rs 8,14,44,839. Sandalwood stars like Darshan too adopted a tiger and elephant. Actors Devaraj, Chikkanna and Srujan Lokesh too adopted animals.