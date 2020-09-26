SP Balasubrahmanyam last Kannada song was on corona

Mysuru: While noted play back singer SP Balasubramaniam who died due to covid 19 on Friday, had sung the last Kannada song on "Corona" virus penned by noted Kannada lyricist Mr Jayant Kaykini, the lyricist slipped to silence, hurt over SPB's sad demise like his fans in Karnataka and fraternity of Kannada film industry.



When contacted by The Hans India, Mr Jayant Kaykini , "I am sending him off in silence. Silent salutes to the immortal genius" is all he said remembering Mr SPB's last Kannada song which he had composed.

The song which lasts for 3minute 18 seconds, is on the covid 19 pandemic situation, precautions to be taken to safe guard ourselves from covid 19. It is also on what best one can do to support covid warriors and the poor in this pandemic situation. During his concert in Mysuru for a fund raising event for an NGO Sri Vivekananada Youth Movement's palliative care programme, on 9 February just before the Covid 19 pandemic situation started, SPB had said "Music is close to God. And music is a way to reach God.

Our journey in the train of this life may end any time. We need to fill courage to those who know they have reached their last station of life, and we need to take care of them well," he had stated. While his concert was hosted during Dasara 2018 infront of illuminated Mysuru Palace, on 14 October, it started raining and the podium where he performed was covered with temporary shelter, but the audience did not have shelter. Yet, rains did not deter the spirits of over 5000 Mysureans who waited for his songs.

So he said that he was overwhelmed connoisseurs' affection for him, and to ensure the audience were not disappointed he sung best of his songs in the shortest possible time, owing to concern for people, so that people can stop getting drenched and return home. Infosys foundation chairperson Dr Sudhamurthy too enjoyed few songs by covering her head with pallu in rain along with Mysureans in that concert.

It is said that second song in SPB's career was in Kannada movie and it was for noted sandalwood actor Mr Vishnuvardhan's movie "Neenu Nakkare Haalu Sakkare" and he had sung "Chaluve neenu nakkare" song.