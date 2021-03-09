Srinidhi Shetty Starts Dubbing For KGF Chapter 2

The most awaited pan India movie "KGF Chapter 2" will hit theatres on July 16. The promotional activities of this movie has picked up pace with each passing day.

While the producer and director of this movie is currently busy with another Telugu movie, the Production team is engaged briskly with the post production works of this movie. It is also preparing to conduct pre-release function on a grand scale months before the movie's release.

The entire country is awaiting the release of this much hyped movie. The dubbing work is in progress with Srinidhi Shetty participating in the dubbing work by lending her voice for her character. The photos of Srinidhi Shetty doing dubbing for the movie are doing the rounds on social media. We hear that two famous Telugu star actors will take part in the Telugu pre-release function of this movie.





There are rumours that Prabhas and Junior NTR would be invited as special guests for the function. It is said that Srinidhi Shetty had rejected about seven movies to focus on KGF Chapter 2. She has rejected 3 Kannada, 2 Tamil, and 2 Telugu movies altogether.

A local website has reported that Srinidhi Shetty will consider new movies only after the month of October. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and multilingual actor Prakash Raj are in the pivotal roles in this movie.