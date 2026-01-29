Upa-Lokayukta flags massive irregularities in e-Khata issuances

Bengaluru: Serious irregularities have been unearthed in the issuance of e-Khatas by the Induvalu Gram Panchayat in Mandya district, with a report submitted by the Mandya Tahsildar to Upa-Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa revealing that only 48 out of 1,929 e-Khatas issued between 2021 and 2025 were legally valid.

According to the report, the remaining 1,881 e-Khatas accounting for more than 97 per cent have been declared illegal. The findings indicate large-scale violations of government norms governing property registration and local body administration.

The Upa-Lokayukta observed that all 1,881 questionable e-Khata files contained only copies of Forms 9 and 11A issued by the Gram Panchayat. However, no supporting documents mandated under state government circulars for e-Khata registration were found in the records. This absence of documentation raised serious concerns over procedural lapses and possible misuse of authority.

Taking note of the matter, Justice Veerappa directed the Executive Officer (EO) of Mandya Taluk Panchayat to bring the issue to the attention of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mandya Zilla Panchayat.