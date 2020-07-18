X
Sudeep Justifies Phantom Shoot Amid Covid Restrictions

Highlights

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in making all the film crew including actors and technicians to confine to their homes for the past four months now.

Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in making all the film crew including actors and technicians to confine to their homes for the past four months now. They are hesitating to come to sets in spite of government permitting them to work fearing the deadly virus.

Sandalwood hero Kichcha Sudeep has ignored this threat and taking part in the filming of Phantom at Annapoorna Studio in Hyderabad.

The shooting is underway with minimum crew members as per the guidelines from the government. The actor has posted photos from the sets on his official Twitter handle.

Have a look at the photos from Kichcha Sudeep's Phantom muhurat function

Kichcha Sudeep has started that all the precautions are followed by each and every member of the crew. All the working members of this project are from Tollywood who was sitting at home without jobs. "In order to help these workers, this decision has been taken. Hoping for everything to sail through smooth," thus tweeted Sudeep.


