Sudeep Movie Shoot At Annapoorna Studios Hyderabad

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most sought after actors in the industry. He is not just a talented actor but also a great TV host. We all know that Sudeep hosts the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss. The show format is emulated in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil among others. Even though the presenter of Telugu changed with each season (Jr NTR, Nani and Nagarjuna), In Kannada Sudeep has remained the anchor of Bigg Boss. The popular show is now gearing up for the next season.

Sudeep completed a very important milestone today. Remember his movie Huccha? yes, the saame movie after which he came to be known after his character name in the movie. Sudeep's Huchcha completed 19 years while a Telugu flick titled Eega directed by none other than SS Rajamouli finished 8 years. On the occasion, Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter to express his happiness and gratitude. Have a look at Sudeep's tweet...





On this day ,,#Huccha completes 19 years frm its release,,,and #Eega.completes 8.

Memorable,, unforgettable,,

Both these films,, have defined and refined me.

Thanks to the makers for making me a part of it n for giving me such wonderful moments. pic.twitter.com/OoJ0VyRbc6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 6, 2020

It is known that Huchcha was a top rated movie which did very well at the box office. Sudeep earned his prefix Kichcha after this movie.

The Sandalwood actor was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 for which he earned a lot of praise. Sudeeep also worked with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa. He recently completed the shoot of Kotigobba 3. He will be back on the small screen as Bigg Boss host soon as lockdown finishes.

Sudeep has also joined hands with director Anup Bhandari. We hear that the movie will go to sets soon at Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad.

Here's wishing Kichcha Sudeep a very happy work anniversary and wish him many more movies.