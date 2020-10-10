Three more Sandalwood films set for re-release

The list of films set for re-release after October 15 is growing as Dia, Shivaji Surathka and Damayanthi will hit the screens. The filmmakers claim that opening cinemas now may not be viable because audiences are unlikely to risk their health for a bit of entertainment. Reports suggest that re-release of old films would be the best move during the pandemic.

Dia had hit the screens in February and received good response from the audience. The film attracted further attention in a big way even from non-Kannadiga viewers after its OTT release. Several filmmakers are competing to bag the remake rights. The film team says that they have been getting calls from several filmmakers in various languages.

Now the latest buzz is that Dia, starring Kushee Ravi, Pruthvi Ambaar and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles, is likely to hit the screens on October 15. There will be dollops of additional entertainment for fans as the much-loved soul of Dia track sung by Chinmayi Sripaada and Sanjith Hegde will be added in the new version.

Dia is a romantic drama written and directed by KS Ashoka and produced by D Krishna Chaitanya under Sri Swarnalatha Productions banner. Ashoka, who made his directorial debut with the horror film 6-5=2 has shifted his focus to love, in his sophomore outing, Dia which is a love triangle, one woman and two men.

Shivaji Surathka get re-release option

Director-actor Ramesh Aravind's Shivaji Surathkal, hit had the screens on February 21. The film went on to receive mixed response from both critics and audience. However, it was not fortunate enough to have a long theatrical run due to country-wide lockdown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Now, the makers have decided to re-release the film post coronavirus lockdown on October 15.

Shivaji Surathkal is a mystery thriller, written and directed by debutant Akash Srivatsa. Makers are also planning a sequel.

The filmmakers believe that it will have a good theatrical run if they release it again as it has not been sold to any online streaming platforms like Amazon Prime or Netflix. The release will be on demand as many people who haven't watched Shivaji Surathkal have been requesting the makers to release it on any online streaming platforms.

Radika to back on screen as Damayanthi

Damayanthi starring Radhika Kumaraswamy in lead and directed and produced by Navarasan, is all set for re-release on October 23. The film, touted to be heroine-centric, has Radhika Kumaraswamy appearing in three different get-ups and she is reported to have done a lot of homework for her role.

The film's director-producer Navarasan told The Hans India, "Such type of films are doing well these days and the business was good in its first release in November. Now the movie industry is facing a major blow due to the coronavirus pandemic as all cinema screens across the country were shut.

Now they are going to reopen, I have received many requests to re-release the film. I'm quite confident that the film has all the necessary elements to entertain the national audience and it will draw the audience to cinema halls."

According to the reports, Damayanthi will have its re-release on October 23 in more than 100 screens across Karnataka. Damayanthi also stars Bhajarangi Loki, Anusha Ravi, Vishal's dad GK Reddy, Raj Bahadhur, Sadhu Kokila and Tabla Nani in important roles.