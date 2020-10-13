Tollywood Actor Srikanth In Puneeth Rajkumar's James 

Sandalwood Power star Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming movie 'Yuvarathnaa' is on the verge of completion. Now, the actor will commence shooting for his next movie 'James". This team which had shot a few portions already has resumed working now. Now, the team is said to have stated that a Telugu actor who hails originally from Karnataka will work in this movie.

The actor who was seen in Kannada movies like "Hendathi helidare kelabeku', "Yugadi" , 'The Villain' will re-enter sandalwood through this movie. But we are yet to hear about the kind of role he is going to play. The actor has drawn the attention of Tollywood audience in the roles of Hero, supporting character, villain and other roles. The "James' team which has resumed the pre-production work have made all preparations after lockdown and will start the shoot with a fighting scene under the direction of the fight composers Ram-Lakshman.

It is speculated that Telugu actor Srikanth may join the sets during this schedule but the team has to give confirmation about this. The movie which will be helmed by 'Bharjari' fame director Chethan Kumar, will be bankrolled by Kishore pattikonda. The team is yet to announce about the rest of the atar cast. Charan Raj will be scoring music for this movie and Appu will be composing a few songs for the first time.

Srikant had recently appeared in the Kannada movie "The Villain' which had Shivarajkumar and Sudeep in key roles. He had then had moved on to Tollywood. Now, the actor is all set make a comeback in Sandalwood again.