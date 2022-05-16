Trailer of Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie Mesmerizes Audiences

The most-awaited film of the Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie has been released recently. The trailer, which is of 4 minutes duration, is worth watching, introducing the film's main plot to the audience. This movie is written and directed by the debutant director Kiran Raj in Sandalwood. These links to the trailer were released were shared by the team on social media. The film's hero, Rakshit Shetty, has shared on his official Instagram page, "Our years of the journey are pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love."

The plot of the movie explores the life of protagonist Dharma and his relationship with his beloved pet Charlie. The film will be released on June 10th in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.