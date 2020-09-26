The repercussions after Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh blew the whistle about the drug mafia in the Kannada film industry is slowly gathering momentum with the noose gradually tightening around the neck of many artists and others in the film industry.

While Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani of sandalwood are already in the police net, some Bollywood and Tollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty too have been summoned by the NCB for enquiry in this regard. In this connection former Sandalwood actor Ramya aka Divya Spandana has pooh poohed the agencies questioning why only actresses were being targeted and not actors.



Though some of the male actors too have been named, they are yet to get arrested. Actresses Kannada actress Parul Yadav too has backed Ramya. Ramya has sarcastically commented saying "If men do it it is Shiva Shambho, and if the woman does, it is Dum maro Dum."



Have a look at her tweet..

When men smoke up its shiva shambho when women do it's dum maro dum https://t.co/DExkXnTa5t — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 24, 2020



Already, the NCB has questioned Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika padukone, and Shradha Kapoor. Parul has said that "This is as if men don't consume drugs." While some netizens have approved her comments some have passed a few negative comments too.



It appears as if this drug mafia episode won't end soon, we will get to hear names of more actors being disclosed. The NCB seems to have already shortlisted, and will soon summon the others too, one by one.

There are some opinions where some are stating that Ganja and drugs are different. The leading lady Meera Chopra of Darshan's movie Arjun has questioned if these are prohibited commodities why is CBD oil being available online.