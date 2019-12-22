Trending :
Yash leads from the front

‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ directed by Prashanth Neel, has been in the making for about a year.

Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash, the film is a sequel to 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

On the first anniversary of 'KGF: Chapter 1,' which released on December 21 (2018), the makers released the first look poster of the sequel.

Sharing the poster, the production house, wrote, "Rebuilding An Empire!!! Here We Go "KGFChapter2FirstLook(sic)"

In the poster, Yash is leading a group of people who had toiled for years in the Kolar Gold Fields.

Also, the first look poster has a caption, "Rebuilding an empire," which encapsulates the mood of the film. Yash once again essays the role of Rocky, who becomes the messiah of people in the Kolar mining fields.

According to multiple reports, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide sometime in June 2020 in multiple languages namely, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

However, the makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

