Yash's Next Movie Bigger Than KGF?

One of the biggest franchises in Sandalwood KGF has become the talk of the town. The movie is all set to hit the screens shortly and the post production works have begun in full swing after the movie wrap up.

Meanwhile, Kannada Rocking star Yash's fans are inquisitive about the star's next movie. Rumours are rife about the actor's next movie with director Narthan of "Mufti" fame. Also, a buzz about Yash's new movie with Indian famous director Shankar has been doing the rounds from many days.

We hear that Shankar has already narrated the story to the actor, who is very much impressed with the story. It is said that if everything goes well the movie will be on sets by 2022. This will be a multi-star project which will also star Telugu star Ram Charan who is now busy with Rajamouli's RRR.

Shankar is said to have discussed this project with Ram Charan also, who has positively responded to the movie. This Mega project will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam at a stretch.

As per a report in a national TV channel, Shankar has even approached Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. An official announcement about the movie will be made at the end of this year after due preparations, it is being said.

With such a huge star cast, one can only imagine the scale on which the movie is being made. Will the budget of this multistarrer be more than Baahubali, RRR or KGF? We have to wait and watch to find out.

Currently, Shankar is working in the Kamal Haasan movie Indian 2. However, it is known that Kamal Haasan has been admitted to hospital for a surgery which went on successfully according to her daughters Shruti and Akshara who released a media statement saying the operation went well and the actor was recuperating.