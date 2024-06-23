‘Sandeham’ review: Entwined with thrills and twists

‘Sandeham’ is an intriguing love story written and directed by Sateesh Paramveda and produced by Satyanarayana Parcha, the film stars Suman Vootkur and Hebah Patel in the lead roles. The cast also includes Bigg Boss fame Swetha Varma, Rashika Shetty, Subhashree Rayaguru, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Sundar Rao Parcha, and Chandra Shekhar. As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Set during the Corona pandemic, ‘Sandeham’ follows the lives of Harsha (Suman Vootkur) and his wife Shruti (Hebah Patel). Their relationship is strained, and their first night is repeatedly postponed due to Shruti's requests for more time. The plot thickens when Arya (also played by Suman Vootkur), Shruti’s ex-boyfriend, moves into the flat opposite theirs. Arya's presence causes tension, leading Harsha to leave for Bangalore. Upon his return, Harsha contracts COVID-19 and is hospitalized. The family is informed of his death, but a missed call from Harsha’s phone to his sister (Rashika Shetty) sparks doubt about whether he is truly dead. The narrative explores the dynamics between Harsha, Shruti, and Arya, with police officer Shwetha (Swetha Verma) playing a pivotal role.

Performances:

Suman Vootkur impresses in his dual roles, portraying Harsha with subtlety and Arya with energy. Hebah Patel captivates with her beauty and acting, particularly in emotional scenes. Rashika Shetty shines as Harsha's sister, combining beauty with strong acting. Swetha Verma is decent as a police officer, and the rest of the cast delivers solid performances.

Technicalities:

The film’s cinematography and visuals are well-executed, complementing the story’s emotional and thrilling elements. The music and background score by Smaran Sai are attractive and fitting. While the story incorporates fresh elements, it also follows some routine patterns. The production values are evident on screen, reflecting a well-spent budget.

Analysis:

‘Sandeham’ stands out by incorporating the context of the coronavirus pandemic into its narrative, adding a unique twist to the familiar trope of an ex-boyfriend complicating a marriage. The first half builds interest, and the second half adds fresh perspectives and twists. The pre-climax and climax offer emotional punches and unexpected turns, though frequent moviegoers might predict some twists. Overall, the film delivers a compelling relationship drama with solid performances and engaging writing, making it a worthwhile watch.

Rating:2.75/5