‘Sandigdham’ Completes Post-Production, Gearing Up for Release

The upcoming film Sandigdham is all set to captivate audiences with its fresh, unique content. Directed by Parthasaradhi Kommoju, the film stars Nihal, Priya Deshpag, Arjun Dev, and Kajal Tiwari in key roles. Produced by Sandhya Thiruveedhula under Teertha Creations banner, the movie's posters, teaser, and prior content have already grabbed attention. More exciting updates are coming soon to keep movie buffs hooked.

Filming and post-production for Sandigdham are now complete, with censor formalities underway. Makers will announce the release date shortly, and the unit is prepping a flurry of back-to-back updates.

Gautam Raviram provides the music, while Nandan Krishna handles cinematography. The cast also includes Jeeva Kocherla, Naveen Raj Sankaraapu, Chitti Babu, Anand Bharathi, Rising Raju, Appa Rao, Nagi, Durga, Sridevi, Lakshman Rao, and others in pivotal roles.