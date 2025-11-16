Sangeeth Shobhan, Dheeraj Mogilineni’s film gets a grand launch

Young actor Sangeeth Shobhan, who has gained a strong youth following through MAD and MAD Square Movies, is set to headline a new romantic entertainer. The project is backed by producer Dheeraj Mogilineni—fresh from the success of The Girlfriend—along with first-time producer Giribabu Vallabhaneni. The film is being directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

The production was officially launched today with traditional pooja rituals. Director Rahul Ravindran handed over the script, while producer S.K.N. gave the first clap, offering his support and best wishes.

Touted as a fresh and youthful love story, the film marks Production No. 3 under the Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments banner. Well-known writer Lakshmi Bhupala is crafting the script. The team is expected to reveal further updates, including cast and crew details, in the coming weeks.