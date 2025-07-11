Sanju Rathod’s ‘Shaky’ sparks Marathi pop revolution, breaks records across platforms

Playback singer Sanju Rathod is riding a wave of success with his latest Marathi track Shaky, which has become a cultural phenomenon and the biggest Marathi song of the year. Blending Afrobeat with local flavour, Shaky has taken over global digital platforms, clocking in over 150 million YouTube views, 25 million Spotify streams, and over 12 million short-form video creations across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts—all within just two months.

Following the viral success of Gulabi Sadi, Rathod’s Shaky marks yet another step in redefining Marathi pop (MPop). Celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Rakul Preet Singh, Chitrangada Singh, and Kusha Kapila have added to its reach by creating their own dance videos, further fuelling the trend. “This is a massive win for Marathi as a language,” said Sanju, who hails from the Banjara community. “While we have our own dialect, Marathi has been close to my heart. I feel deeply grateful for the love I’ve received here.”

Rathod emphasized the untapped potential of Marathi in the mainstream music space. “My goal is to make Marathi travel beyond Maharashtra by fusing it with Hindi, English and global sounds. Music should connect people, and Shaky proves that language is a bridge, not a barrier,” he added.

Backing Sanju’s vision is Believe Artist Services, with Director Shilpa Sharda noting, “Sanju’s work with Shaky and Gulabi Sadi shows that regional music, when blended authentically with global genres, can shatter boundaries. He’s ushering in a new era of Marathi pop.”

As Shaky continues its viral run, Sanju Rathod is not just delivering chart-toppers—he’s spearheading a cultural movement, taking Marathi music to global audiences and giving the genre a whole new identity.