Sara Ali Khan enjoys camping under full moon

Actress and adventurer Sara Ali Khan recently delighted her fans with a glimpse of her latest escapade—camping under the full moon. Taking to Instagram stories, the Bollywood star shared pictures from her camping site. In the snaps, Sara was seen wrapped in a cozy robe paired with a scarf, posing beside a tent. Although she didn't reveal her exact location, she did mention the temperature being a chilly “15 degrees Celsius.” For the caption, she kept it simple, writing: “Camping under Purnima.”

Sara has been on a travel spree, and just a day prior, on November 14, she shared a picturesque shot of the sunset upon landing at an undisclosed airport. She set the scene with Sting's iconic track “Desert Rose (Radio Edit)” playing in the background. Her quirky caption read: “When you touchdown just in time Because Surya Devtake Darshan is prime #sunsetchaser nature meinbhi #racer.”

The actress is known for her fun social media posts, and she kept her fans entertained with a lighthearted video showing her playing around with cucumber slices. Sara, holding a piece of cucumber and even icing her face, humorously captioned it, “Chillin like a cucumber or ice eye ke under.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, filming a new project with director Amar Kaushik and co-star AyushmannKhurrana. The duo will be sharing screen space for the first time in what is rumored to be a “spy comedy.” Fans are excited to see this fresh pairing and the comedic twists the film promises.

Sara was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle in 1942. The film revolves around Usha Mehta, a courageous young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread messages of unity during the Quit India movement, while evading British authorities. The film garnered praise for Sara's performance, portraying a lesser-known chapter of India's independence journey.

From adventurous trips to exciting film projects, Sara Ali Khan is truly living up to her adventurous and versatile persona, both on and off-screen.







