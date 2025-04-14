Sara Ali Khan shares her ‘most green and red flag’ moments from Switzerland vacation with family

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share some fun and candid moments from her family vacation in Switzerland.

The actress, known for her playful personality, gave fans a glimpse of her “most green and red flag” moments during the trip. Whether it was the scenic beauty or quirky family moments, Sara's posts reflect the joy and warmth of spending quality time with loved ones in the picturesque Swiss landscapes.

On Monday, the 'Simmba' actress took to Instagram to share a heartwarming collection of photos from her vacation, showcasing precious moments with her mother, Amrita Singh, and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara delighted her fans with stunning pictures, capturing the serene beauty and breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps. In one of the images, Sara can be seen soaking in the majestic landscape, while in others, the trio shares laughter and creates cherished memories together. Whether posing against picturesque backdrops or enjoying each other's company, the actress offered a delightful peek into the special moments that made her vacation unforgettable.

For the caption, Khan simply wrote, “My most green red flag.”

On April 13, the 'Sky Force' actress slipped into the role of a doting sister, turning photographer for her brother Ibrahim, capturing his candid and stylish moments during their Swiss getaway. Ibrahim gave fans a glimpse into his Swiss holiday by sharing a few snapshots on Instagram. In the first picture, he’s seen seated at a restaurant, posing with a composed expression. The second photo captures a sweet sibling moment, as he sits beside his sister Sara Ali Khan, who appears engrossed in capturing the scenic view on her phone. The final image features Ibrahim standing confidently, striking a pose against the picturesque backdrop.

He tagged the location as Interlaken, Switzerland.

Professionally, Sara is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s anthology, 'Metro… In Dino.' The romantic drama also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is slated to release in theatres on July 4.