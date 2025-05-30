Live
- Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources
- WHO calls for maternal vaccine, monoclonal antibody to protect babies against RSV
- Jharkhand seeks Rs 3.03 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission for development
- Massimiliano Allegri joins AC Milan after Conceicao’s sacking
- Two cops mandatory on every school trip across Gujarat: DGP Vikas Sahay
- Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips
- Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?
- Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources
- Asian Athletics C'ships: Gulveer wins 5000m gold; Pooja bags women's high jump gold, Parul breaks women’s steeplechase NR
- Chandrababu Naidu Champions Wealth Creation for Welfare at CII Conference
Sara’s blue-bow moment turns heads
Sara Ali Khan, once hailed as Bollywood’s promising new face after delivering early hits like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, has recently faced a string of underwhelming films, particularly on OTT platforms. However, the young actress continues to make headlines—this time not for her films, but for her fashion statement.
At a recent event, Sara wowed fashion watchers in a light blue strapless mini-dress that balanced elegance with a playful twist. The dress featured a clean and structured front that flaunted her toned figure, paired with sparkling heels and subtle earrings. Her neatly pulled-back hair accentuated the neckline, giving her look a breezy, contemporary finish. The real show-stealer, however, was the oversized bow at the back—an unexpected, dramatic element that added flair to the otherwise minimalist outfit. The look was red-carpet ready, capturing both style and simplicity in one silhouette.
On the work front, Sara is gearing up for Metro… In Dino, a slice-of-life comedy-drama helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu. The ensemble cast is packed with seasoned actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal—making it a challenging space for Sara to stand out. Yet, the film could offer her the perfect opportunity to redefine her trajectory and prove her mettle amidst veterans.